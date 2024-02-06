Mark Bruhl

Mark “Doc” Allan Bruhl, 61, of Jackson passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur.
He was born July 16, 1963, in Cape Girardeau, son of Dallas and Gleeda Ruehling Bruhl.
Mark was recently a truck driver and machine operator at Buchheit’s. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle.
Loving survivors include three brothers, Garry, Larry (Susan) and Duane Bruhl; and two sisters, Donna and Lisa Bruhl, all of Jackson. Also surviving are two nieces, Shana Boley of Jackson and Hila Gatewood of Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Bruhl.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to the donor's preference.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit McCombs Funeral Home's website at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com; then click on the tribute wall tab of Mark’s personal obituary.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.