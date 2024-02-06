Mark Bruhl

Mark “Doc” Allan Bruhl, 61, of Jackson passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur.

He was born July 16, 1963, in Cape Girardeau, son of Dallas and Gleeda Ruehling Bruhl.

Mark was recently a truck driver and machine operator at Buchheit’s. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle.

Loving survivors include three brothers, Garry, Larry (Susan) and Duane Bruhl; and two sisters, Donna and Lisa Bruhl, all of Jackson. Also surviving are two nieces, Shana Boley of Jackson and Hila Gatewood of Alabama.