Marilyn Wilson

Marilyn Joyce Wilson, 84, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Lutheran Home.

She was born July 1, 1940 in Morehouse to Paul and Lila Rutledge James.

She and Jerry F. Wilson were married Oct. 5, 1957, at Bloomfield. He preceded her in death June 4, 2015.

She was a graduate of Sikeston High School.

She worked as a salesperson for Sears, Famous-Barr and Macy's.

She was a member of First General Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.