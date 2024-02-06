Marilyn Wilson

Marilyn Joyce Wilson, 84, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Lutheran Home.
She was born July 1, 1940 in Morehouse to Paul and Lila Rutledge James.
She and Jerry F. Wilson were married Oct. 5, 1957, at Bloomfield. He preceded her in death June 4, 2015.
She was a graduate of Sikeston High School.
She worked as a salesperson for Sears, Famous-Barr and Macy's.
She was a member of First General Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne (Jane) Wilson and Dave (Karen) Wilson of Cape Girardeau; six grandchildren, David (Becca) Wilson, Layne (Emily) Wilson, Hannah (Mitch) Yant, Luke Wilson, Levi Wilson and Abby Wilson; five great-grandchildren; and a stepsister, Doris Ford of Huntsville, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; half brother, Ronnie Lowery; and stepbrother, Don Wayne Lowery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 31, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at noon at the funeral home, with the Rev. Danny Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First General Baptist Church, 1812 Cape La Croix Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
