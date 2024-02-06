Marilyn Sadler

ORAN — Marilyn Deola Sadler, daughter of the late Jess and Florence Douglas Brumit, was born Aug. 29, 1950, in St. Louis and departed her life Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at her home in Oran at the age of 74 years.

She was a former licensed practical nurse with Cape Girardeau Public Schools and a member of Perkins General Baptist Church.

On Jan. 16, 1967, she was united in marriage to Larry Sadler in Morley. He preceded her in death Feb. 13, 2023.