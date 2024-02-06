Marilyn Sadler

ORAN — Marilyn Deola Sadler, daughter of the late Jess and Florence Douglas Brumit, was born Aug. 29, 1950, in St. Louis and departed her life Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at her home in Oran at the age of 74 years.
She was a former licensed practical nurse with Cape Girardeau Public Schools and a member of Perkins General Baptist Church.
On Jan. 16, 1967, she was united in marriage to Larry Sadler in Morley. He preceded her in death Feb. 13, 2023.
Survivors include two daughters, Jessica (Don) Montgomery of Oran and Jackie (Chris) Gartland of Wentzville; one brother, Douglas Brumit of Memphis, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Megan (Joe) Greene, Gregory Montgomery and Jacob (Macy) Westrich; three great-grandchildren, Maren Westrich, Kip Westrich and Della Westrich; and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Perkins General Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tom McCanless officiating.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.