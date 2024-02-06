All sections
ObituariesJanuary 2, 2025

Marilyn Sadler

Marilyn Sadler, a former nurse and beloved community member, passed away at 74. She is survived by her family and will be honored with a celebration of life at Perkins General Baptist Church.

ORAN — Marilyn Deola Sadler, daughter of the late Jess and Florence Douglas Brumit, was born Aug. 29, 1950, in St. Louis and departed her life Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at her home in Oran at the age of 74 years.

She was a former licensed practical nurse with Cape Girardeau Public Schools and a member of Perkins General Baptist Church.

On Jan. 16, 1967, she was united in marriage to Larry Sadler in Morley. He preceded her in death Feb. 13, 2023.

Survivors include two daughters, Jessica (Don) Montgomery of Oran and Jackie (Chris) Gartland of Wentzville; one brother, Douglas Brumit of Memphis, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Megan (Joe) Greene, Gregory Montgomery and Jacob (Macy) Westrich; three great-grandchildren, Maren Westrich, Kip Westrich and Della Westrich; and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Perkins General Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tom McCanless officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

