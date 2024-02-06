All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesDecember 20, 2024

Marilyn Brown

Marilyn Brown, 86, died Dec. 20, 2024. Visitation is scheduled for Dec. 23 at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City, followed by a funeral service and interment at Lightner Cemetery.

story image illustation

Marilyn Brown, 86, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lightner Cemetery.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
James Bowers
ObituariesDec. 19
James Bowers
Larry Crutsinger Sr.
ObituariesDec. 19
Larry Crutsinger Sr.
Ann Culbertson
ObituariesDec. 19
Ann Culbertson
John Farquhar Sr.
ObituariesDec. 19
John Farquhar Sr.
Harold Huff
ObituariesDec. 19
Harold Huff
Wayne Kasten
ObituariesDec. 19
Wayne Kasten
Mary Williams-Lacey
ObituariesDec. 19
Mary Williams-Lacey
Lula Bell Angle
ObituariesDec. 18
Lula Bell Angle
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy