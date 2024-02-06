Marilyn Brown, 86, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lightner Cemetery.
