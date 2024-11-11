All sections
ObituariesNovember 11, 2024

Margie Stevens

Margie Mae Stevens, 92, passed away Nov. 9, 2024, in Marble Hill. Visitation and funeral service are on Nov. 14 at Ford and Liley Funeral Home, with burial at Bollinger County Memorial Park.

Margie Mae Stevens, 92, of Marble Hill died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at StoneBridge Nursing Home in Marble Hill.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.

Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery in Marble Hill.

