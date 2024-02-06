All sections
December 23, 2024

Margaret Green

Margaret Green

Margaret "Marge" Catherine Green, 85, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on Dec. 14, 2024. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 2, 2025, at Sargent’s Chapel Lutheran Church.

story image illustation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Margaret “Marge” Catherine Green, 85, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

A memorial visitation will be from 8 a.m. to service time Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Sargent’s Chapel Lutheran Church, County Road 234, in Sedgewickville.

The Rev. Jerry Bailey will conduct the memorial ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the church. Inurnment will follow at the church cemetery.

Local announcement is courtesy of McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

