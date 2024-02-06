All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesJuly 26, 2024

Margaret Buelow

Margaret Buelow, 99, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on July 14, 2024. A devoted aunt and Red Hat Society member, she leaves behind a large family. Services will be held on July 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Margaret Buelow
Margaret Buelow

Margaret A. Buelow, 99 1/2, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Dexter to Albert Joseph and Mary Felix Buelow.

Margaret loved all of her nieces and nephews, spending as much time with them as she could as a wonderful aunt. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include a brother, Marlin Buelow of Cape Girardeau; 14 nieces and nephews she treated like her children, David Buelow, Debra McGrath, Steve Buelow, Don Von Buelow, Karen Yoder, Robin Burgfeld, Karla Burgfeld-Rodriguez, Jeffrey Rothweiler, Diane Denson, Susan Zehnle, Patricia Arnold, Mark Buelow, Ann Margaret Buelow and Kevin Buelow; 26 great-nieces and -nephews; and numerous great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles and Don Buelow; and two sisters, Barbara A. Rothweiler and Georgia Burgfeld.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the church, with the Rev. Paul Short officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 4
Marcella Huebel
ObituariesMar. 4
Jim Shank
ObituariesMar. 4
Mary Turner
ObituariesMar. 4
Ronald Wooldridge

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
John 'Doc' Yallaly
ObituariesMar. 4
John 'Doc' Yallaly
Viola Buck
ObituariesMar. 4
Viola Buck
Stacy Camp
ObituariesMar. 4
Stacy Camp
Edmond Ellsworth
ObituariesMar. 4
Edmond Ellsworth
Sharon Landewe
ObituariesMar. 4
Sharon Landewe
Patricia Lewis
ObituariesMar. 4
Patricia Lewis
Dewey Lukefahr
ObituariesMar. 4
Dewey Lukefahr
Terry Marquis
ObituariesMar. 4
Terry Marquis
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy