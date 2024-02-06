Margaret A. Buelow, 99 1/2, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Dexter to Albert Joseph and Mary Felix Buelow.

Margaret loved all of her nieces and nephews, spending as much time with them as she could as a wonderful aunt. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include a brother, Marlin Buelow of Cape Girardeau; 14 nieces and nephews she treated like her children, David Buelow, Debra McGrath, Steve Buelow, Don Von Buelow, Karen Yoder, Robin Burgfeld, Karla Burgfeld-Rodriguez, Jeffrey Rothweiler, Diane Denson, Susan Zehnle, Patricia Arnold, Mark Buelow, Ann Margaret Buelow and Kevin Buelow; 26 great-nieces and -nephews; and numerous great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles and Don Buelow; and two sisters, Barbara A. Rothweiler and Georgia Burgfeld.