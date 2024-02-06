Marcella Huebel

MURRAY, Ky. — Marcella Jane Huebel, 98, of Murray died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at Passion and Purpose Personal Care Home.

She was born July 1, 1926, in Cape Girardeau to Thomas Roy and Nona Heise Morgan.

She was a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Cape Girardeau Business College.

Marcella and Eugene Huebel were married May 5, 1945, in Little Rock, Arkansas. They remained married until his passing in 2009.

Marcella was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was always active in the lives of all the children. She was involved in Scouting and school activities.

After retirement, Gene and Marcella spent their time traveling in the U.S., going to many state and national parks. They enjoyed many winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama.