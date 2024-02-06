Marcella Huebel

MURRAY, Ky. — Marcella Jane Huebel, 98, of Murray died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at Passion and Purpose Personal Care Home.
She was born July 1, 1926, in Cape Girardeau to Thomas Roy and Nona Heise Morgan.
She was a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Cape Girardeau Business College.
Marcella and Eugene Huebel were married May 5, 1945, in Little Rock, Arkansas. They remained married until his passing in 2009.
Marcella was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was always active in the lives of all the children. She was involved in Scouting and school activities.
After retirement, Gene and Marcella spent their time traveling in the U.S., going to many state and national parks. They enjoyed many winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Survivors include a son, Tom (Barbara) Huebel; two daughters, Elizabeth “Liz” (Jimmy) Williams and Katherine Lichtenegger; eight grandchildren, Charlotte (Jimmy Allen) Tripp, Michael Lichtenegger, Stephen Lichtenegger, Jimmy Tom Williams, Marcie (Adam) Wheeler, Carley (John David) Tucker, David Huebel and Dan (Angie) Huebel; and 10 great-grandchildren, Geremy Tripp, Raymond Tripp, Josh (Noel) Lichtenegger, Zach Lichtenegger, Noah Lichtenegger, Eli Williams, Riley Wheeler, Madison Tucker, Easton Tucker and Blake Smith.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 10, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 10, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Short officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau following the service.
Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 N. Fredrick St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701; Trinity Lutheran School, 55 N. Pacific St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701; or Saxony Lutheran High School, 2004 Saxony Drive, Jackson, MO 63755.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
