All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesNovember 29, 2024

Lynne Lewis

Lynne Lenore Lewis, a beloved actress and Missouri native, passed away at 56. Known for her roles in TV and film, she cherished family, faith, and friendships. Funeral services on December 3.

Lynne Lewis
Lynne Lewis

Lynne Lenore Lewis, 56, of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.

Lynne was born July 4, 1968, in Sikeston, to Ray and Paula Lewis. She grew up in East Prairie and attended public schools where she developed many lifelong friendships. She was active in band, cheerleading and majorette team and participated in numerous school plays.

Lynne was a member of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

A top-10 graduate of her class in 1986, Lynne was accepted at Stephens College in Columbia, where she studied theatre arts, and ultimately she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Florida State University.

Upon completing her education, Lynne moved to Los Angeles, where she began a 10-year experience in acting and production assistance. A member of the Screen Actors Guild, she landed roles in television and cinematic productions. Lynne enjoyed her time in the entertainment world and had many amusing stories to share regarding her tenure in “La-La Land.”

Lynne returned to Missouri where she again valued her friendships with old classmates along with new friends she would consistently make. During this time, she would meet Dr. Mark Hosler of Cape Girardeau, whom she would marry.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lynne’s best relationships were reserved for her family, where she was a loving daughter and sister whose unique outlook on life was always enjoyed. Faith in God and prayer were most comforting and important to her.

Surviving relatives include her mother, Paula Lewis of Jackson; two sisters, Karen (David) Voshage of Jackson and Suzanne (David) Westhues of St. Louis; and one brother, Keith (Catherine) Lewis of Jackson. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, each having fond memories of their “Aunt Lynne".

Lynne was preceded in death by her father, Ray M. Lewis, and her former husband, Dr. Mark Hosler.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Shelby Funeral Home in East Prairie.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home, with Bro. Martin Lucas officiating. Interment will follow in Dogwood Cemetery under the direction of Shelby Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Shawn McWilliams, Sam Austin, Robert Hearnes, Jeff Sloan, Don Tawney and David Westhues.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 29
Glenda Gohn
ObituariesNov. 29
Warren Masterson
ObituariesNov. 29
Rita Grisvard
ObituariesNov. 27
IN MEMORIAM: Gayle Hendrix

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Carolyn Bowers Bramlett
ObituariesNov. 27
Carolyn Bowers Bramlett
Jeannine Owens
ObituariesNov. 26
Jeannine Owens
Danny Crump
ObituariesNov. 26
Danny Crump
Jerry Depree
ObituariesNov. 26
Jerry Depree
Carolyn Bramlett
ObituariesNov. 26
Carolyn Bramlett
Kelly Brune
ObituariesNov. 26
Kelly Brune
Dorothy Ellis
ObituariesNov. 26
Dorothy Ellis
Eddie Harris
ObituariesNov. 26
Eddie Harris
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy