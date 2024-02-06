Lynne Lewis

Lynne Lenore Lewis, 56, of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.

Lynne was born July 4, 1968, in Sikeston, to Ray and Paula Lewis. She grew up in East Prairie and attended public schools where she developed many lifelong friendships. She was active in band, cheerleading and majorette team and participated in numerous school plays.

Lynne was a member of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

A top-10 graduate of her class in 1986, Lynne was accepted at Stephens College in Columbia, where she studied theatre arts, and ultimately she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Florida State University.

Upon completing her education, Lynne moved to Los Angeles, where she began a 10-year experience in acting and production assistance. A member of the Screen Actors Guild, she landed roles in television and cinematic productions. Lynne enjoyed her time in the entertainment world and had many amusing stories to share regarding her tenure in “La-La Land.”

Lynne returned to Missouri where she again valued her friendships with old classmates along with new friends she would consistently make. During this time, she would meet Dr. Mark Hosler of Cape Girardeau, whom she would marry.