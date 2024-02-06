Lynne Lewis

Lynne Lenore Lewis, 56, of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.
Lynne was born July 4, 1968, in Sikeston, to Ray and Paula Lewis. She grew up in East Prairie and attended public schools where she developed many lifelong friendships. She was active in band, cheerleading and majorette team and participated in numerous school plays.
Lynne was a member of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
A top-10 graduate of her class in 1986, Lynne was accepted at Stephens College in Columbia, where she studied theatre arts, and ultimately she obtained her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Florida State University.
Upon completing her education, Lynne moved to Los Angeles, where she began a 10-year experience in acting and production assistance. A member of the Screen Actors Guild, she landed roles in television and cinematic productions. Lynne enjoyed her time in the entertainment world and had many amusing stories to share regarding her tenure in “La-La Land.”
Lynne returned to Missouri where she again valued her friendships with old classmates along with new friends she would consistently make. During this time, she would meet Dr. Mark Hosler of Cape Girardeau, whom she would marry.
Lynne’s best relationships were reserved for her family, where she was a loving daughter and sister whose unique outlook on life was always enjoyed. Faith in God and prayer were most comforting and important to her.
Surviving relatives include her mother, Paula Lewis of Jackson; two sisters, Karen (David) Voshage of Jackson and Suzanne (David) Westhues of St. Louis; and one brother, Keith (Catherine) Lewis of Jackson. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, each having fond memories of their “Aunt Lynne".
Lynne was preceded in death by her father, Ray M. Lewis, and her former husband, Dr. Mark Hosler.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Shelby Funeral Home in East Prairie.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home, with Bro. Martin Lucas officiating. Interment will follow in Dogwood Cemetery under the direction of Shelby Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Shawn McWilliams, Sam Austin, Robert Hearnes, Jeff Sloan, Don Tawney and David Westhues.
