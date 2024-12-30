Lynn Richardet

PERRYVILLE – Lynn Thomas "L.T." Richardet, 65, of Perryville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born July 22, 1959, in Perryville to Ralph and Rose "Tootie" Schloss Richardet.

Lynn was baptized in the Catholic faith.

As his family mourns the loss, they want to come together to honor the incredible man he was. Lynn touched so many lives as a father, grandfather, entrepreneur, farmer, son, brother, uncle, cousin and, most importantly, a dear friend to countless people.

Lynn was truly one of a kind: generous, hardworking, fun-loving and larger than life. From his days playing on the softball field to his love of singing and playing music, he embraced life to the fullest. He had a passion for the finer things – a cigar in one hand, a drink in the other – and always wore his signature sunglasses with style. Lynn had a love for traveling, enjoying a nice dinner with close friends and losing track of time in the clockless “lounge".

Lynn’s generosity knew no bounds. He faithfully supported local schools, fundraisers and charities, always giving selflessly to help others. He was especially passionate about helping veterans and played a key role in supporting the annual “Getting Sauced” barbecue event, which brought the community together for a great cause. Many may never fully know the humble ways Lynn helped behind the scenes, but his impact will be felt for generations.

Lynn T. Richardet, you will be deeply missed. "Ol' buddy", your spirit will forever be with us.