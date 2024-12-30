Lynn Richardet

PERRYVILLE – Lynn Thomas "L.T." Richardet, 65, of Perryville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
He was born July 22, 1959, in Perryville to Ralph and Rose "Tootie" Schloss Richardet.
Lynn was baptized in the Catholic faith.
As his family mourns the loss, they want to come together to honor the incredible man he was. Lynn touched so many lives as a father, grandfather, entrepreneur, farmer, son, brother, uncle, cousin and, most importantly, a dear friend to countless people.
Lynn was truly one of a kind: generous, hardworking, fun-loving and larger than life. From his days playing on the softball field to his love of singing and playing music, he embraced life to the fullest. He had a passion for the finer things – a cigar in one hand, a drink in the other – and always wore his signature sunglasses with style. Lynn had a love for traveling, enjoying a nice dinner with close friends and losing track of time in the clockless “lounge".
Lynn’s generosity knew no bounds. He faithfully supported local schools, fundraisers and charities, always giving selflessly to help others. He was especially passionate about helping veterans and played a key role in supporting the annual “Getting Sauced” barbecue event, which brought the community together for a great cause. Many may never fully know the humble ways Lynn helped behind the scenes, but his impact will be felt for generations.
Lynn T. Richardet, you will be deeply missed. "Ol' buddy", your spirit will forever be with us.
Survivors include his Lady Bird, Robin Huber Sims, and her daughter, Maggie "Tweety" Barron of Perryville; previous wife, Tamera Bohnert Richardet; two sons, Jesse (Laura) Richardet and Justus Richardet, both of Perryville; three brothers, Randy (Tammy) Richardet and Rodney (Mary Beth) Richardet, both of Perryville, and Rick (Connie Werner) Richardet of Sedgewickville; sister, Cindy (Joe) Huber of Perryville; grandchildren, Audrey, Townes and Soren Richardet; and many nephews, nieces and friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville and will continue from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at the church.
A celebration of life for "L.T." will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at the church, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Lynn T. Richardet Scholarship Fund.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.