Lyndall Liley

Lyndall Ledo Liley, 98, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Lyndall was born April 1, 1926, in Grassy to William “Wild Bill” and Leona Adeline “Addie” Gatlin Liley. As a child, he attended Gregory School in rural Bollinger County.

Lyndall was inducted in the U.S. Army on Sept. 9, 1944, at the beginning of his senior year at Lutesville High School. He served in the Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns and when World War II ended, he served as a military policeman in Germany. He received the WWII Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Battle stars, two Overseas Service bars, Army of Occupation Medal with Germany Clasp, and Good Conduct Medal. Upon his honorable discharge and return home in July 1946, he completed his education at Lutesville High School.

Lyndall and Jean Daphine Kirkpatrick were united in marriage July 13, 1947, by the Rev. Dale Porter at the home of Daphine’s mother in Grassy. Lyndall worked at the shoe factory in Marble Hill, and together, Lyndall and Daphine sold Miracle Maid cookware in the evenings, cooking meals in the homes of prospective buyers. In 1953, they moved to Jackson, where he worked at Rozier’s. In 1963, he began his 26-year career as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Jackson, retiring in 1989.

Lyndall was a member of Crossroads Fellowship Church in Jackson, and a former member of First Baptist Church in Jackson, and Grassy Friendship General Baptist Church in Grassy. He was also a member of Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post 158 in Jackson.

Lyndall will be remembered for the quiet, gentle manner in which he lived his life; his love of hunting, fishing and catching minnows in a Mason jar (for this, he was dubbed “Minnowman”); his love of sports, especially watching his grandson and great-grandsons play football; the way he would make up goofy songs to go along with whatever he was doing at the time; and his silly riddles and practical jokes.