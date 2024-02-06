Lyle Lambert

Lyle “Jim” Lambert, 79 of Scott City died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

He was born May 14, 1945 in Illmo to James Lyle and Jessie Pearl Tinsley Lambert. He married Anita Sue Rhymer on Sept. 14, 1968.

He was a riverboat captain for ACBL until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of Rock of Cape, where he was head of Kings Pantry, Teamsters Union. He was an expert hunter, fisherman and fish fry king.

He is survived by his wife, Anita; son, Eric (Wendy Reeves) Lambert of Poplar Bluff; daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Hill of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Collin (Alyssa), Trevor (Katelyn), Jordan, Matthew (Katie), Joshua (Emma), Alaina, Katey (Sal), Garrett (Betsy), Ryker and Brady; great-grandchildren, Eva, Mason, Liam, Rhylan, Tessa, Nash, Mateo and Estherly; two sisters, Velma (Joe) Jackson of Thebes, Illinois, and Lisa (Danny) Seabaugh of Jackson; mother-in-law, Barbara Rhymer; and many other relatives and friends.