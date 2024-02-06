All sections
ObituariesDecember 3, 2024

Lyle Lambert

Lyle "Jim" Lambert, a beloved riverboat captain and community leader from Scott City, passed away at 79. A celebration of his life will be held on Dec. 6. He leaves behind a large, loving family.

Lyle Lambert
Lyle Lambert

Lyle “Jim” Lambert, 79 of Scott City died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

He was born May 14, 1945 in Illmo to James Lyle and Jessie Pearl Tinsley Lambert. He married Anita Sue Rhymer on Sept. 14, 1968.

He was a riverboat captain for ACBL until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of Rock of Cape, where he was head of Kings Pantry, Teamsters Union. He was an expert hunter, fisherman and fish fry king.

He is survived by his wife, Anita; son, Eric (Wendy Reeves) Lambert of Poplar Bluff; daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Hill of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Collin (Alyssa), Trevor (Katelyn), Jordan, Matthew (Katie), Joshua (Emma), Alaina, Katey (Sal), Garrett (Betsy), Ryker and Brady; great-grandchildren, Eva, Mason, Liam, Rhylan, Tessa, Nash, Mateo and Estherly; two sisters, Velma (Joe) Jackson of Thebes, Illinois, and Lisa (Danny) Seabaugh of Jackson; mother-in-law, Barbara Rhymer; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Carbaugh officiating. Burial will be in Lightner Cemetery in Scott City

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

