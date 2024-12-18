Lula Bell Angle

Lula Bell Wilkinson Angle, 86, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at The Villas in Jackson.

She was born Sept. 26, 1938, in Bollinger County to Leslie and Louie Wilkinson.

She married Cletus David Angle on Feb. 11, 1956, at Sedgewickville. They were married for 65 years when he passed away May 7, 2021.

Lula Bell graduated as valedictorian from Patton High School in 1956. After several years as a homemaker, she worked at Lee Rowen in Jackson. She then helped her husband on their farm in Bollinger County until they moved to Gordonville in 2009. In 2022, she moved into The Villas of Jackson, where she enjoyed the remainder of her life meeting new friends and participating in numerous activities, including her favorite, bingo. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals and watched them on TV as often as she could.

Lula Bell is survived by her three children, Theresa (Tom) Rainwater of Haines City, Florida, and Novena (Jim) Bollinger and Shawn (Connie) Angle, both of Burfordville; six grandsons, Lucas (Salina) Bollinger of Springfield, Levi (Andreea) Bollinger of Jakarta, Indonesia, Lance (Emily) Bollinger of Lexington, Kentucky, Jason (Tora) Angle of Cape Girardeau, Logan (Ade) Bollinger of Marble Hill and Justin (Presley) Angle of Jackson; nine great-grandchildren, Naomi, Cole, Henry, Isabelle, Mark and Blake Bollinger and Natalie, Alex and Jameson Angle; two great-stepgrandchildren, Kristin Calice of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and Allison Smith of Cape Girardeau; great-great-stepgrandson, Jayce Stallings of Jacksonville; her extended family of nieces and nephews; and her three special and dear friends who were like daughters to her, Susan, Mary and Pam Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus Angle; parents, Leslie and Louie Wilkinson; three brothers, Don, John Jay and Franklin Wilkinson; five sisters, Mae Allen, Dessie Dennis, Janice Douglas, Eleanor White and Ollie Ann Henson; and son-in-law, Russell Hall.