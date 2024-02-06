All sections
ObituariesJanuary 3, 2025

Loyd Tipsword

Loyd Lee Tipsword, 84, of Scott City passed away Dec. 27, 2024. A former journeyman and church member, he leaves behind a loving family and community. A celebration of life will be announced later.

Loyd Tipsword

Loyd Lee Tipsword, 84, of Scott City died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Litchfield, Illinois, to Lloyd and Lilly Pearl Hale Tipsword.

He was a journeyman for Sprinkler Company. He attended Wesleyan Cornerstone Church, where he met and married Arleen Huffman Cossiboom in 1985. She preceded him in death June 8, 2023.

Loyd is survived by his stepdaughter, Linda Bentley; a son, Timothy Tipsword; a brother, Ken (Cindy) Hill; two sisters, Arvella (Larry) Hout and Malissa (David) Miller; four grandchildren, Shelly (Dennis) Alexander, Abby (Michael) Burch, Bryan (Andrea) Cossiboom and Tyler (Cassidy) Cossiboom; seven great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and his church family.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Loyd Scott Tipsword; and three brothers, Stefan Hill, Mack Hill and Dwayne Hill.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

