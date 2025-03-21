Lorraine Holzum

LEOPOLD – Lorraine Marie Holzum, 92, of Leopold died Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Lutesville, the daughter of Martin J. and Hannah R. Landewe Seiler. She graduated from Lutesville High School in 1950.

She married Henry T. Holzum on Nov. 8, 1952, at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold. He preceded her in death Dec. 21, 2015.

Lorraine was a member of St. John Catholic Church at Leopold, a member of St. Ann’s Sodality and the Parish Council of Catholic Women, a homemaker, avid gardener and talented seamstress. She loved caring for animals on her farm as well as her pets and birds.