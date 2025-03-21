All sections
March 21, 2025

Lorraine Holzum

Lorraine Marie Holzum, 92, of Leopold passed away on March 20, 2025. A devoted homemaker and gardener, she leaves behind a large family. Services are set for March 23 and 24 in Leopold.

Lorraine Holzum
Lorraine Holzum

LEOPOLD – Lorraine Marie Holzum, 92, of Leopold died Thursday, March 20, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Lutesville, the daughter of Martin J. and Hannah R. Landewe Seiler. She graduated from Lutesville High School in 1950.

She married Henry T. Holzum on Nov. 8, 1952, at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold. He preceded her in death Dec. 21, 2015.

Lorraine was a member of St. John Catholic Church at Leopold, a member of St. Ann’s Sodality and the Parish Council of Catholic Women, a homemaker, avid gardener and talented seamstress. She loved caring for animals on her farm as well as her pets and birds.

Survivors include her son, Theodore (Vicki) Holzum of Jackson; daughters, JoEllen (Norman) Jansen and Leeann (the late Gerald) Jansen of Leopold; grandchildren, Denise Jansen, Sonya (Joshua) Glastetter, Hanna (Ryan) Burger, Shelly (Ben) Meier, Laura (Kyle) Booth, Holly (Dustin) Hoesli, Robert (Amanda) Holzum and Janice (Gabriel) Scherer; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law; sister, Rose Ann, and brother-in-law, Stanley Thiele.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill. A rosary service will begin at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 24, at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold, with the Rev. Vincent Joseph officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

