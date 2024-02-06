Lorene Gross

PERRYVILLE — Lorene Marie Gross, 88, of Perryville, formerly of Gordonville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
She was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Gordonville to Joseph and Wilhelminia “Minnie” Voges Peetz.
She was baptized April 10, 1936, and confirmed April 2, 1950, at St. James United Church of Christ in Tilsit. She was a 1954 graduate of Jackson High School.
Lorene and Gilbert Norman Gross were married Oct. 14, 1956, in Tilsit. Three daughters were born to their union: Mary Jo, Sherry and Tammy. All were active members of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville. After Gilbert retired, he and Lorene enjoyed traveling. They had been married 41 years when Gilbert passed away Jan. 9, 1998.
After leaving public employment, Lorene volunteered at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She was employed at the hosiery mill, Lenco, Ralph Edwards and the Lutheran Home, did private house cleaning and worked in the cafeteria at South Elementary School in Jackson, her very favorite job of all.
Lorene enjoyed gardening, embroidery, reading, mother-daughter-granddaughter trips to see Christmas lights, bus tours, deer hunting, four-wheeler riding and playing cards. She wasn’t picky about her card games or who she played with. She liked Pinochle, Uno, Pitch, Hand and Foot, etc. Of course, her all-time favorite place to be was with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To cherish her memory, she leaves daughters, Sherry (Wayne) Kasten and Tammy (Richard) Kasten of Perryville; grandchildren, Mark (Brittany) Kasten and Katherine “Katie” (Jason) Lindsey of Perryville, Rebekah (Nathan) Naeger of Ste. Genevieve and Charles (Michaela) Kasten of Perryville; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Jake, Ella, Eric, Liam and Ariana; and a brother, Marvin (late Barbara) Peetz of Jackson.
Lorene was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Gross; daughter, Mary Jo Gross; a brother, Earl (Dorothy) Peetz; and a foster brother, Norbert Clements.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville.
The Rev. Jacob May will conduct the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. She will be privately interred beside Gilbert at Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests Christ Lutheran Church or St. James EUCC Cemetery Fund.
McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Lorene’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
