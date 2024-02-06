Lorene Gross

PERRYVILLE — Lorene Marie Gross, 88, of Perryville, formerly of Gordonville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Gordonville to Joseph and Wilhelminia “Minnie” Voges Peetz.

She was baptized April 10, 1936, and confirmed April 2, 1950, at St. James United Church of Christ in Tilsit. She was a 1954 graduate of Jackson High School.

Lorene and Gilbert Norman Gross were married Oct. 14, 1956, in Tilsit. Three daughters were born to their union: Mary Jo, Sherry and Tammy. All were active members of Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville. After Gilbert retired, he and Lorene enjoyed traveling. They had been married 41 years when Gilbert passed away Jan. 9, 1998.

After leaving public employment, Lorene volunteered at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She was employed at the hosiery mill, Lenco, Ralph Edwards and the Lutheran Home, did private house cleaning and worked in the cafeteria at South Elementary School in Jackson, her very favorite job of all.

Lorene enjoyed gardening, embroidery, reading, mother-daughter-granddaughter trips to see Christmas lights, bus tours, deer hunting, four-wheeler riding and playing cards. She wasn’t picky about her card games or who she played with. She liked Pinochle, Uno, Pitch, Hand and Foot, etc. Of course, her all-time favorite place to be was with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.