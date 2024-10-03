Wilma “Lorene” Burford, 83, of Scott City died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Climax Springs at the home of her grandson.

She was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Morley to Harry Wilburn and Mazie Marie Moore Ervin. She married Larry Burford on May 28, 1959, and he preceded her in death.

Lorene was employed by SuperValu in Scott City for more than 30 years.

She is survived by three grandchildren, William (Deborah) Beard of Climax Springs and Chuck (Amy) Cagle and Samantha (Brandon) Streiler of Scott City; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Burford of Scott City; great-grandsons, Cody Beard of Climax Springs and Trevin and Keaton Cagle of Scott City; great-granddaughters, Allison Beard of Climax Springs, Gabriela and Jordan Streiler and Kylie McBride of Scott City; a great-great-granddaughter, Piper Beard of Climax Springs; and four brothers, Louie (Janet) Ervin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and James (Katrina) Ervin, Loyd (Jayne) Ervin and Joe (Falita) Ervin of Cape Girardeau.