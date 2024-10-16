All sections
ObituariesOctober 3, 2024

Lorene Burford

Lorene Burford, 83, of Scott City passed away Sept. 30, 2024. She is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held Oct. 7 at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel.

Lorene Burford
Lorene Burford

Wilma “Lorene” Burford, 83, of Scott City died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Climax Springs at the home of her grandson.

She was born Oct. 11, 1940, in Morley to Harry Wilburn and Mazie Marie Moore Ervin. She married Larry Burford on May 28, 1959, and he preceded her in death.

Lorene was employed by SuperValu in Scott City for more than 30 years.

She is survived by three grandchildren, William (Deborah) Beard of Climax Springs and Chuck (Amy) Cagle and Samantha (Brandon) Streiler of Scott City; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Burford of Scott City; great-grandsons, Cody Beard of Climax Springs and Trevin and Keaton Cagle of Scott City; great-granddaughters, Allison Beard of Climax Springs, Gabriela and Jordan Streiler and Kylie McBride of Scott City; a great-great-granddaughter, Piper Beard of Climax Springs; and four brothers, Louie (Janet) Ervin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and James (Katrina) Ervin, Loyd (Jayne) Ervin and Joe (Falita) Ervin of Cape Girardeau.

Lorene was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Patrick Burford; a daughter, Linda Beard; two brothers, Lawrence and John; three sisters, Irene, Loretta and Janetta; and a grandson, Jesse Sousley.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home, with Chris Ervin officiating. Burial will be in Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

