Lois Overbeck

Lois Fern Overbeck, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dennis Conway officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.