ObituariesNovember 1, 2024

Lois Overbeck

Lois Fern Overbeck, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Oct. 30, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be Nov. 8 and 9 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

story image illustation

Lois Fern Overbeck, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dennis Conway officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau.

