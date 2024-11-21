Lloyd Simmons Sr.

Lloyd Wayne Simmons Sr., 91, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at the Lutheran Home.

He was born Feb. 2, 1933, in Mesler to Chester and Alean Bollinger Simmons. He and Maxine Perry were married June 20, 1954, in Bloomfield.

He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Southwestern Bell for more than 30 years.

He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include his wife, Maxine Simmons of Cape Girardeau; a son, Lloyd (Tammy) Simmons Jr. of Waynesville, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Heather (Danny) Benabides and Brett Simmons; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel Benabides and Brantley Simmons.