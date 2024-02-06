Lloyd Gipson

Lloyd Gene Gipson, 65, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at his home.

He was born Nov. 11, 1959, in St. Louis to Virgil and Eula May Hewlett Gipson. He and Mara Aliman Gipson were married in 2002 in Piedmont.

He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard.

Lloyd loved riding his motorcycle, hiking, camping, scuba diving, sky diving, flying airplanes, astronomy and anything outdoors.

Survivors include, his wife, Mara Gipson; five children, Travis (Julie) Gipson, Jason Gipson, Addison (Tyler) Miller, Jonna Aliman and Rajan Marasini; three sisters, Deborah Brinkley, Brenda Green and Teresa McQueen; and five grandchildren, Zoe Gipson, Riley Gipson, Hailey Gipson, Gavin Gipson and Sutton Miller.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents.