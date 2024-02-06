All sections
January 21, 2025

Lloyd Gipson

Lloyd Gene Gipson, 65, of Cape Girardeau passed away Jan. 20, 2025. A devoted family man and outdoor enthusiast, he leaves behind his wife, children and grandchildren. Services are on Jan. 27.

Lloyd Gipson
story image illustation

Lloyd Gene Gipson, 65, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at his home.

He was born Nov. 11, 1959, in St. Louis to Virgil and Eula May Hewlett Gipson. He and Mara Aliman Gipson were married in 2002 in Piedmont.

He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard.

Lloyd loved riding his motorcycle, hiking, camping, scuba diving, sky diving, flying airplanes, astronomy and anything outdoors.

Survivors include, his wife, Mara Gipson; five children, Travis (Julie) Gipson, Jason Gipson, Addison (Tyler) Miller, Jonna Aliman and Rajan Marasini; three sisters, Deborah Brinkley, Brenda Green and Teresa McQueen; and five grandchildren, Zoe Gipson, Riley Gipson, Hailey Gipson, Gavin Gipson and Sutton Miller.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 27, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

Funeral will follow at noon at the funeral home, with Pastor William Rogers officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Southeast Missourian

