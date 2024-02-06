All sections
ObituariesSeptember 18, 2024

Lindell Warren

Lindell “Link” Warren, 77, of Olive Branch, Illinois, died on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Crain Funeral Home in Dongola, Illinois.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept 19, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ken Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Meisenheimer Cemetery in Dongola.

