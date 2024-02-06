Lindell Warren

Lindell “Link” Warren, 77, of Olive Branch, Illinois, died on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Crain Funeral Home in Dongola, Illinois.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept 19, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ken Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Meisenheimer Cemetery in Dongola.
