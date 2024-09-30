Linda Parks

Linda Louise Parks, 77, of Jackson passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Aspire Nursing Home in Advance.
She was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Sikeston to Donald and Genevieve Trousdale Ozment. She attended elementary school in Sikeston and was a 1965 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She and Richard J. “Joe” Parks were married June 16, 1964, in Jackson.
Linda worked at W.T. Grant and Riverside Lumber in Cape Girardeau. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Southeast Missouri State University and enjoyed a 30-year career at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She worked in the emergency room, intensive care unit and quality management.
In retirement, Linda enjoyed reading and being with family and friends at the family cabin near Lake Wappapello, but she took greatest pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren and was known for taking her granddaughters to get manicures so she could get her own nails done.
Linda was a longtime member of First Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau.
Loving survivors include her husband of 60 years, Joe Parks of Jackson; son, Bryant (Amy) Parks of Jackson; grandchildren, Kyle Borneman, Taylor Parks, Jessica Parks (Keegan Reker) and Brylea Parks, all of Jackson; great-grandchildren, Ophelia and Viola Borneman, Sophia Reker and a fourth great-grandchild expected in October.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Don and Gene Ozment.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Jason Hill will conduct the funeral at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests the First Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Linda’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
