Linda Parks

Linda Louise Parks, 77, of Jackson passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Aspire Nursing Home in Advance.

She was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Sikeston to Donald and Genevieve Trousdale Ozment. She attended elementary school in Sikeston and was a 1965 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She and Richard J. “Joe” Parks were married June 16, 1964, in Jackson.

Linda worked at W.T. Grant and Riverside Lumber in Cape Girardeau. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Southeast Missouri State University and enjoyed a 30-year career at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She worked in the emergency room, intensive care unit and quality management.

In retirement, Linda enjoyed reading and being with family and friends at the family cabin near Lake Wappapello, but she took greatest pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren and was known for taking her granddaughters to get manicures so she could get her own nails done.

Linda was a longtime member of First Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau.