All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 8, 2025

Linda Hanebrink

Linda Carol Hanebrink, 62, passed away Jan. 5, 2025, in Cape Girardeau. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 18 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, following a visitation from noon to 3 p.m.

story image illustation

Linda Carol Hanebrink, 62, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the church, with the Rev. John Dehne officiating.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Richard Koch
ObituariesJan. 8
Richard Koch
Jane DeGuire Stephens
ObituariesJan. 8
Jane DeGuire Stephens
Paul Essner
ObituariesJan. 7
Paul Essner
Kent Kinchen
ObituariesJan. 7
Kent Kinchen
Glenda Bullinger
ObituariesJan. 6
Glenda Bullinger
Lee Chesnick
ObituariesJan. 6
Lee Chesnick
William Drozda
ObituariesJan. 6
William Drozda
Barbara Harris
ObituariesJan. 6
Barbara Harris
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy