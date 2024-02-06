Linda Hanebrink

Linda Carol Hanebrink, 62, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the church, with the Rev. John Dehne officiating.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
