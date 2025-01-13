Linda Hanebrink

PHOTO

Linda Carol Hanebrink, 62, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving daughters and siblings.

Linda was born Aug. 29, 1962, in Kirkwood to Carol Miller. Her family moved to Cape Girardeau when she was young, and she graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1980. She then attended Southeast Missouri State University. In 1985, she began her career at the university, where she worked for 35 years until retiring from the president’s office in 2020. For the past three years, she worked in the office at First Presbyterian Church of Cape Giradeau, where she was dearly loved by the entire congregation and staff.

There is no doubt that Linda’s greatest joy in this life was her family, especially her two girls. She was a loving and devoted mother to Amy and Grace, and she cherished any time spent with them, in particular their trips to Gloucester, Massachusetts. She was also a precious daughter, sister and aunt, who would do anything for her “peeps.” Her homemade mashed potatoes were a family favorite, and she loved any chance to gather with loved ones to visit, play games (especially LCR, of which she will forever be the reigning champ) and just be together.

Linda was also an avid runner. She ran six full marathons, 33 half-marathons and a 50-miler, among many other races and training runs. She made lots of special memories and dear friends through running. In typical Linda fashion, she was always cheering on others, whether in races or when she saw someone running in CapeGirardeau (“Go runners!” she would call out in her cheerful way) or just in life in general.

Linda was a woman of incredible kindness, strength, bravery and faith, and an inspiration to many. She was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, where she attended worship and Bible classes, and was loved deeply by her women’s group. She also served the community through the meal ministry. Her faith was most evident, however, in the way she lived her daily life. Linda took every opportunity to share her unwavering faith and trust in God with those around her – her doctors, nurses, friends, family and even strangers. She was a true light in this world.