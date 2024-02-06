Linda Copeland

Linda Aline Copeland, 73, formerlyof Cape Girardeau, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida, after a short illness.
She was born Nov. 8, 1946, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to the late Robert and Neomi Quinton. She and Walter Copeland were united in marriage Sept. 3, 1983.
She was a home health aide for 15 years, selflessly helping others and making a lasting impression on all those she served. She also enjoyed playing team trivia on Wednesday nights and will be dearly missed by her teammates for her endless knowledge of TV shows and Country music.
She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Shanti, of Jacksonville; granddaughters, Natalie and Deanna, also of Jacksonville; and sisters Brenda Benton and Glenda Quinton of Cape Girardeau. She is also survived by close friends Bill and Bonnie Legrand of Kelso, Missouri, and their children, Lindsey, Keith, and Jacob, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter; parents, Robert and Neomi Quinton; sisters, Wilma Whitworth, Thelma Whitworth and Alma Kenned;, and brother, Robert Quinton.
A memorial service in her honor will be heldat 10 a.m. April 4, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Edie Bird presiding.
It was Linda's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation.
