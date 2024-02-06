Linda Copeland

She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Shanti, of Jacksonville; granddaughters, Natalie and Deanna, also of Jacksonville; and sisters Brenda Benton and Glenda Quinton of Cape Girardeau. She is also survived by close friends Bill and Bonnie Legrand of Kelso, Missouri, and their children, Lindsey, Keith, and Jacob, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter; parents, Robert and Neomi Quinton; sisters, Wilma Whitworth, Thelma Whitworth and Alma Kenned;, and brother, Robert Quinton.

A memorial service in her honor will be heldat 10 a.m. April 4, 2020, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Edie Bird presiding.

It was Linda's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation.