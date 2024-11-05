All sections
ObituariesNovember 5, 2024

Leta Leadbetter

Leta Betty Leadbetter, 92, of Jackson passed away peacefully at home. A devoted mother and grandmother, Leta was known for her deep faith and love of reading and traveling. Visitation on Nov. 7.

Leta Betty Leadbetter, 92, of Jackson passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at her home.

She was born June 18, 1932, in Perry County to Martin and Amanda Olga Sander Vasterling. She and Ervin Leadbetter were married Nov. 25, 1950. They had been married nearly 50 years when Ervin passed away May 11, 2000.

Leta retired from Saint Francis Hospital and previously worked many years at Sears in Cape Girardeau.

Leta was a longtime member of St. James United Church of Christ in Tilsit and a former member of Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson. She was a lady of deep faith who always took time to listen.

Some of her favorite hobbies were reading, working puzzles, antiquing and traveling.

Dearly loved by her entire family, Leta’s survivors include her children, Russell (Donna) Leadbetter of Millersville, Beverly (Stephen) Schonhoff of Oak Ridge, Nancy (James) Kranawetter of Jackson and Jean Leadbetter of Jackson; nine grandchildren, Matt, Carin, Alex, Amanda, Stephanie, Zachary, Carrie, Blake and Jessica; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Leta was preceded in death by her husband and children, Cathey Buchheit, Jerry Leadbetter and Letha Leadbetter.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 7, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Revs. Jim Schultz and Sam Roethemeyer will conduct the funeral at noon Thursday, Nov. 7. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests St. James United Church of Christ or Emanuel United Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Leta’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

