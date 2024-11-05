Leta Leadbetter

Leta Betty Leadbetter, 92, of Jackson passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at her home.

She was born June 18, 1932, in Perry County to Martin and Amanda Olga Sander Vasterling. She and Ervin Leadbetter were married Nov. 25, 1950. They had been married nearly 50 years when Ervin passed away May 11, 2000.

Leta retired from Saint Francis Hospital and previously worked many years at Sears in Cape Girardeau.

Leta was a longtime member of St. James United Church of Christ in Tilsit and a former member of Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson. She was a lady of deep faith who always took time to listen.

Some of her favorite hobbies were reading, working puzzles, antiquing and traveling.