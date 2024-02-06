Lester Conway

Lester “Junior” Conway, 71, died of natural causes Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at home.
Lester was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Lester K. and Ellouise Boyd Conway.
He grew up in Little Rock and Cape Girardeau. He graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1971. Soon thereafter, he met the love of his life, Donna Emde Conway. They married in 1973 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Lester attended the auto diesel college in Nashville, Tennessee, and worked at Ford Groves. He also worked at Lynch’s Fire Protection and at Coad Chevy.
After retirement, Lester continued to be busy. He loved to talk to people and never met a stranger. He cared for his home, his neighborhood and helped keep the local park clean on a very regular basis. He was compassionate about other people and cared to make sure everyone had the things they needed. He was carefully thoughtful to put himself in other people’s shoes so he could understand what they were feeling.
Lester enjoyed spending time with friends at the VFW, monitoring the activities of Cape Girardeau’s finest on his scanner, writing in his journal every day and reading. He was a loving and fun uncle. His nieces remember him driving them on motorcycles, camping, canoeing and playing pool.
He loved his dog, Mandy. He loved cars fiercely, especially Fords, and frequented mud races. Lester’s friends, neighbors and family remember him being supremely honest, forthright, dignified and wearing a cloak of integrity. You never wondered whether Lester was on your side. He always was.
Lester leaves behind his wife, Donna, who loved him with all her heart. He is also survived by his brother, Tim (Lisa); nieces, Kimberly, Kelly, Stephanie, Tanya and Diana; and nephew, William.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Shirley; his brother, Michael; and his beloved nephew, Tyler.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
A graveside service will follow at noon Monday, Jan.. 20, at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Carl Palmer officiating. Burial will be at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
