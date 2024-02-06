PHOTO

Leonard J. Spooler, 89, of Cape Girardeau passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Glennon to Ben and Clara Beel Spooler. He and Louise Ridings were married Jan. 5, 1963, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Leopold.

Leonard was an honorably-discharged veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea after the war.

He was a livestock farmer; owned and operated Leonard Spooler Construction, building well over 100 homes throughout Cape Girardeau County; and helped establish the Gordonville Water District.

He was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson.

Leonard was an avid deer and raccoon hunter. He was a former member of Daisy Coon Hunting Club and Ten-Point Hunting Club, where he and Louise enjoyed camping. Later, he and Louise enjoyed fishing at Kentucky Lake.