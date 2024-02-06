PHOTO
FLAG
Leonard J. Spooler, 89, of Cape Girardeau passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Glennon to Ben and Clara Beel Spooler. He and Louise Ridings were married Jan. 5, 1963, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Leopold.
Leonard was an honorably-discharged veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea after the war.
He was a livestock farmer; owned and operated Leonard Spooler Construction, building well over 100 homes throughout Cape Girardeau County; and helped establish the Gordonville Water District.
He was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson.
Leonard was an avid deer and raccoon hunter. He was a former member of Daisy Coon Hunting Club and Ten-Point Hunting Club, where he and Louise enjoyed camping. Later, he and Louise enjoyed fishing at Kentucky Lake.
To cherish his memory, Leonard leaves his wife of 62 years, Louise Spooler of Cape Girardeau; daughters, Dinah (Jerry Lynn) Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau and Deseri (Todd) Whaley of Cape Girardeau; four grandchildren, Jordan (Chris) Eastridge of Jackson, Hannah (Cody) McMinn of Jackson, Jacob (Charlotte) Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau and Joshua Seabaugh of Durham, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Myla, Judah and Vivienne Louise McMinn and Emerson Louise Seabaugh; and a sister-in-law, Joann (late Jerald) Spooler.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Lester (Ann) Spooler, Elmer (Vanita) Spooler, Charles Spooler and Jerald Spooler; a young sister, Minnie Spooler; and an infant brother, Eugene Spooler.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Randolph Tochtrop will celebrate a funeral Mass at noon Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson. Interment and military honors will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Birthright.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Leonard’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.