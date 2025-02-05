All sections
ObituariesFebruary 5, 2025

Leonard Spooler

Leonard J. Spooler, 89, of Jackson passed away on Feb. 5, 2025. Services are scheduled for Feb. 10, with visitation at McCombs Funeral Home and a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Leonard J. Spooler, 89, of Jackson died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Randolph Tochtrop will celebrate a funeral Mass at noon Monday, Feb. 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson. Interment and military honors will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

