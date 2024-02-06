Leonard Hines

Leonard Charles Hines, 80, of Cape Girardeau passed from this life Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at his home.

He was born July 18, 1944, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Charles Andrew and Betty Jane Hollingsworth Hines.

The tapestry of his life was woven with service. At a young age he joined and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1968. He served aboard the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War.

Leonard received his certification in law enforcement from the University of Missouri in 1975. He continued his law enforcement training and education throughout his career. He was with the Piedmont Police Department from 1975 to 1981, serving as the chief of police from 1977 to 1981. He was the chief deputy at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office from 1984 to 1994, serving as the interim sheriff before retiring. He proudly served on the 911 Committee and the Major Case Squad.

After retiring, he had his own private investigations and process service business. He also served as the deputy coroner for Cape Girardeau County.

Leonard was a part of the fabric of the Cape Girardeau community. He raised money to help several worthy causes. When the Cape Girardeau Police Department needed additional equipment, he raised the money for it. He enjoyed competing to raise the most money for fundraisers for Southeast Missouri Pets for several years. You will see his mark in multiple city and county parks where he chaired projects to build gazebos, shelters and public restrooms for the parks. Leonard helped start the St. Mary’s Food Pantry after making a promise to Sister Lucille Zerr.

Leonard was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Evening Optimist Club, VFW 3838 and the Elks Club.

Survivors include his daughters, Terry (Bob) Caldwell in Ann Arbor; Dawn (Richard) Roark-Mastervich of West Bloomfield, Michigan; Requi (Gerry) Salter of Cape Girardeau; and Cheryl Moen of Springfield; grandchildren, Joshua Caldwell, Charles, Rebecca and Kyle Slabinski, Jeff, Amanda and Melissa Mastervich, Edie (Austin) Salter-Ewing, Matthew, Emily, Audrey, Michael and Regan Salter, Lily Schaffer and Lauren and Jack Moen; great-grandson, Wren Ewing of Saint Charles and seven great-grandchildren in Michigan; and siblings Bill Hines, Laurie Canter and John Hines, all of Michigan. Leonard is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Penny, the perfect dog.