Leola Scholl

Leola A. Scholl, 87, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She and Paul Ray Scholl were married Sept. 6, 1959, at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar, also the church of her baptism and confirmation.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Paul Scholl of Jackson; children, Terry (Kara) Scholl of Jackson, Sharon (Jim) McMillan of Herrin, Illinois,; and Kevin (LaVanda) Scholl of Arnold; grandchildren, Erica (Clay) Rouse, and children, Jack and Claire; Brendan Scholl; and Madison (Jake) Mayfield of Cape Girardeau.

Leola was preceded in death by a grandson, Hayden Scholl; her parents, Martin and Agnes Koenig Koenig; a brother, Delmar (Ruby) Koenig; Paul’s parents, Otto and Lena Ludwig Scholl; and Paul’s sister, Margaret (Harlan) Meyr.