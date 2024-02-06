All sections
ObituariesJanuary 3, 2025

Leola Scholl

Leola A. Scholl, 87, of Jackson passed away Jan. 2, 2025. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul, their children and grandchildren. Services will be held Jan. 7 in Cape Girardeau.

story image illustation

Leola A. Scholl, 87, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She and Paul Ray Scholl were married Sept. 6, 1959, at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar, also the church of her baptism and confirmation.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Paul Scholl of Jackson; children, Terry (Kara) Scholl of Jackson, Sharon (Jim) McMillan of Herrin, Illinois,; and Kevin (LaVanda) Scholl of Arnold; grandchildren, Erica (Clay) Rouse, and children, Jack and Claire; Brendan Scholl; and Madison (Jake) Mayfield of Cape Girardeau.

Leola was preceded in death by a grandson, Hayden Scholl; her parents, Martin and Agnes Koenig Koenig; a brother, Delmar (Ruby) Koenig; Paul’s parents, Otto and Lena Ludwig Scholl; and Paul’s sister, Margaret (Harlan) Meyr.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

The Rev. Rod Benkendorf, assisted by Vicar Ryan Curtis, will conduct the funeral service at noon Tuesday, Jan 7, at the church. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

Arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Leola’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

