Lee Chesnick

Lee Virgil Chesnick, 82, of Old Appleton died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, with the Rev. Michael Benz officiating.
Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 133 and the Delta Team, will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Apple Creek.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.