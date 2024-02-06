Lee Chesnick

Lee Virgil Chesnick, 82, of Old Appleton died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, with the Rev. Michael Benz officiating.