ObituariesJanuary 6, 2025

Lee Chesnick

Lee Virgil Chesnick, 82, of Old Appleton passed away Jan. 3, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Jan. 8, with military honors at St. Michael's Cemetery in Apple Creek.

story image illustation
story image illustation

Lee Virgil Chesnick, 82, of Old Appleton died Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, with the Rev. Michael Benz officiating.

Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 133 and the Delta Team, will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Apple Creek.

Southeast Missourian

