Leanna McElmurry

Leanna Yarber McElmurry, 91, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
She was born June 22, 1933, in Caruthersville to John Yarber and Helen Cook Cummings.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour of 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, with Pastor Howard McGee Jr. officiating.
Interment will immediately follow services in Fairmount Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, with Williams Funeral Home of Charleston in charge of arrangements.
