All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 22, 2025

Leanna McElmurry

Leanna McElmurry, 91, of Cape Girardeau passed away on Jan. 17, 2025. A funeral service will be held on Jan. 24 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, followed by interment at Fairmount Cemetery.

Leanna McElmurry
Leanna McElmurry

Leanna Yarber McElmurry, 91, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

She was born June 22, 1933, in Caruthersville to John Yarber and Helen Cook Cummings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour of 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, with Pastor Howard McGee Jr. officiating.

Interment will immediately follow services in Fairmount Cemetery in Cape Girardeau, with Williams Funeral Home of Charleston in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 22
Bobby Fields
ObituariesJan. 22
Patricia Karathanos
ObituariesJan. 22
Etber LeGrand
ObituariesJan. 22
Kenneth Huebel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judith Blaylock
ObituariesJan. 21
Judith Blaylock
Gene Dale
ObituariesJan. 21
Gene Dale
Lloyd Gipson
ObituariesJan. 21
Lloyd Gipson
Joshua Hengst
ObituariesJan. 21
Joshua Hengst
William Holley
ObituariesJan. 21
William Holley
Yvonne Steinbecker
ObituariesJan. 21
Yvonne Steinbecker
Arthur Dale
ObituariesJan. 20
Arthur Dale
Kenneth Ervin
ObituariesJan. 20
Kenneth Ervin
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy