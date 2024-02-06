Leanis Collier

Leanis Allen Collier, son of the late Floyd Alfred Collier and Goldia (Brant) Collier was born Oct. 24, 1948 in Ancell and departed his life Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at his home in Jackson at the age of 76 years.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home with Mark Fisher officiating. Interment will follow in Lightner Cemetery in Scott City.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.