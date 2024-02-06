All sections
ObituariesDecember 16, 2024

Leanis Collier

Leanis Collier, born October 24, 1948, in Ancell, passed away at 76 on December 14, 2024, in Jackson. Visitation and funeral services will be held on December 17 at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Leanis Allen Collier, son of the late Floyd Alfred Collier and Goldia (Brant) Collier was born Oct. 24, 1948 in Ancell and departed his life Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at his home in Jackson at the age of 76 years.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Funeral will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home with Mark Fisher officiating. Interment will follow in Lightner Cemetery in Scott City.

