Lazana Hubbard

Lazana “Zane” Hubbard, 85, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Mangum, Oklahoma, daughter of Luther E. and Lotus Jones Nelson. She and Thomas Jenkinson were married Feb. 14, 1959, and two children were born to their union. On Jan. 4, 1975, she married Willard E. Hubbard in Maryville, and a daughter was born to their union.

Lazana graduated from Mangum High School in 1957. After 10 years in the insurance business, she retired from the Industrial Technology Department of Southeast Missouri State University in January 2005.

Her dog, Remi, was her constant companion. Lazana enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo and bowling.

Loving survivors include her three children, Teri Jenkinson of Iowa Park, Texas, Thomas Kent (Shelia) Jenkinson of Troy and Christi (Brian) Slinkard of Jackson; five stepchildren, Sherry (Tom) Belzer of Oskaloosa, Iowa, David Hubbard of Kirksville, Wayne (Gina) Hubbard of Kirksville, Susan Carvitto of Greentop and Alan (Shelia) Hubbard of Jackson; grandchildren, Nathan (Katie) Hubbard of Kirkville, Amber (Josh) Bowen of Kirksville, Adam (Jocelyn) Hubbard of Kirksville, Dustin, Wesley and Shelby Hubbard, all of Kirksville, Sarah (Robert) Crawford of Kirksville, Josh Carvitto of Greentop, Alyssia (Austin) Thompson of Jackson, Trinity (Justin) Day of Jackson, Haley (Johnny) Doan of Alexandria, Virginia, Jason, Josh and Justin Albregts of Troy, Kyle (Loren) Slinkard of Jackson and Macy and Beki Slinkard, both of Jackson; great-grandchildren, Graham and Garrett Hubbard of Kirkville, Bryston and Bailey Bowen of Kirksville, Karleigh White of Kirksville; Luke, Whitleigh, Bradey and Adleigh Hubbard of Kirksville, Caleb Hubbard of Jackson, Madisynn, Morgan and Dakota Crawford, all of Kirksville, Caydence and Benson Shoush, both of Kirksville, Kreona and Keaton Carvitto, both of Kirksville, Deagan and Korbin Thompson of Jackson, Brees and Colston Day, both of Jackson, Georgia Doan of Alexandria and Alisha, Jude, Dylan and Hannah Albregts of Troy; great-great-grandchildren, Makenna and Brodie of Troy; sister, Rita (Al) Dearman of Oklahoma City; stepbrother, George Roach of Mangum; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William (Amy) Hubbard of Kirksville, Wanda Hubbard of Kirksville and Mildred (Jerry) Findling of Greentop; and several nieces and nephews.