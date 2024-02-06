All sections
ObituariesOctober 1, 2024
Laurie Caldwell
Laurie Caldwell, 56, of Cape Girardeau, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2024. Known for her bubbly personality and generosity, Laurie was a devoted mother and friend who touched many lives. Services on Oct. 5.
Laurie Ann Taflinger Caldwell, 56, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Laurie was born in Carbondale, Illinois, in 1967, the first of three children to James and Mary Emily Oehler Taflinger.

She attended Cairo (Illinois) High School and then completed her associate’s degree at Shawnee Community College.

Laurie enjoyed working at Dollar Tree in Cape Girardeau. She was known as a "people person" with a bubbly personality. Laurie loved being with family, having a margarita with friends and never met a stranger.

She was a devoted mother, sister, friend and aunt to her nieces and nephew. Laurie was a very generous person and continued that until her passing. She graciously donated her liver and helped the life of another person in need.

She is survived by her daughter, Megan Caldwell; father, James Taflinger; sister, Audrey Taflinger Vincent; brother-in-law, John Vincent; sister, Kristie Dawn Taflinger; and nieces and nephew, Natalie, Zach and Avery Vincent.

Laurie was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Emily Oehler Taflinger.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at Cairo City Cemetery in Villa Ridge, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Speech and Hearing at Southeast Missouri State University.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

