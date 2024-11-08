Larry Welker

Larry L. Welker peacefully passed from this earth into eternity with Jesus on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
Larry was born Aug. 28, 1942, to Naman and Flora Brown Welker, along with a sister and three brothers, who preceded him in death.
Larry married Wilma Dean Cook in 1961, and they had two children, Cindi (Michael) Morris and Larry Wade (Amy) Welker. He later married Jane Ellen Rhodes in 1983, and they had one daughter, Whitney (Dustin) Wiseman. The three children survive. He was the very proud grandfather to 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all survive.
Larry was an entrepreneur for most of his life, beginning his career as a salesman for Barker's Furniture in Marble Hill, then owner and manager of a woodworking production company, F&W Woodshop, which provided many jobs for years in the area. He was also a successful pig farmer for many years in his younger life. He became the Bollinger County public administrator in 2004, and continued for the next 20 years. His term would have been over December 2024, when he finally decided to retire at the ripe old age of 82. He was an active member of the Optimist Club for many years, while raising his children.
Larry was known and loved by many for his kind demeanor, fair judgment and his unwavering love for his Lord and Savior. His job as public administrator was his calling, and he gave endlessly of his time to the people he was so dedicated to protecting.
He was a member and deacon at Hurricane Fork Church for several years, and then attended Glen Allen Fellowship Church since 1983. He loved his church family and cherished their fellowship and love.
His love and acceptance of his family was unmatched. He spent countless hours attending banquets, graduations, ballgames, events, etc., with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed immensely as he legacy in the family lives on.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Glenn Epps III officiating. Entombment will be at Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery in Marble Hill.
Memorial contributions may be given to Bollinger County Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.
