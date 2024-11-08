Larry Welker

Larry L. Welker peacefully passed from this earth into eternity with Jesus on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Larry was born Aug. 28, 1942, to Naman and Flora Brown Welker, along with a sister and three brothers, who preceded him in death.

Larry married Wilma Dean Cook in 1961, and they had two children, Cindi (Michael) Morris and Larry Wade (Amy) Welker. He later married Jane Ellen Rhodes in 1983, and they had one daughter, Whitney (Dustin) Wiseman. The three children survive. He was the very proud grandfather to 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all survive.

Larry was an entrepreneur for most of his life, beginning his career as a salesman for Barker's Furniture in Marble Hill, then owner and manager of a woodworking production company, F&W Woodshop, which provided many jobs for years in the area. He was also a successful pig farmer for many years in his younger life. He became the Bollinger County public administrator in 2004, and continued for the next 20 years. His term would have been over December 2024, when he finally decided to retire at the ripe old age of 82. He was an active member of the Optimist Club for many years, while raising his children.

Larry was known and loved by many for his kind demeanor, fair judgment and his unwavering love for his Lord and Savior. His job as public administrator was his calling, and he gave endlessly of his time to the people he was so dedicated to protecting.