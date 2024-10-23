Larry Strobel

Larry G. Strobel, 87, of Bell City passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at his home.
He was born April 25, 1937, in Detroit, the son of Odus and Clementine Simpher Strobel.
Larry was a chemical engineer, who came home to Bell City in 1964 to take over the family farm. He was a member of Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran. A member of Missouri Soybean Association, for many years he served on the board of directors and as president. For over 20 years he served on the Bell City School Board. He also served on Chicago Board of Trade Advisory Committee and Farm Service Agency County Committee.
Larry and Katharyn “Kay” Strobel were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Advance, she preceded him in death Oct. 18, 2022.
Survivors include: a son, Larry Gene (Marsha) Strobel of Oran; two daughters, Kim (Kerry) Lasters of Oran and Katrina (Tom) Kluesner of Oran; brother, Gary (Nancy) Strobel of Sherman, Texas; six grandchildren, Kerry Wayne (Ashley) Lasters, Trey (Taylor) Strobel, LaGena (Blake) Wethington, Garrett (Lindsey) Kluesner, William Kluesner and Dallas Kluesner; and six great-grandchildren, Layton Strobel, Logan Strobel, Kinley Lasters, Cole Lasters, Rex Wethington and Easton Kluesner.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Advance. Parish Prayers will be at 5 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran. Father Joseph Kelly will officiate. Burial will follow at Morgan Memorial Park in Advance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Guardian Angel School in Oran.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.