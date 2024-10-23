Larry Strobel

Larry G. Strobel, 87, of Bell City passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at his home.

He was born April 25, 1937, in Detroit, the son of Odus and Clementine Simpher Strobel.

Larry was a chemical engineer, who came home to Bell City in 1964 to take over the family farm. He was a member of Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran. A member of Missouri Soybean Association, for many years he served on the board of directors and as president. For over 20 years he served on the Bell City School Board. He also served on Chicago Board of Trade Advisory Committee and Farm Service Agency County Committee.

Larry and Katharyn “Kay” Strobel were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Advance, she preceded him in death Oct. 18, 2022.