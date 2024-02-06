All sections
ObituariesNovember 21, 2024

Larry Seal

Larry Seal, a beloved family man and avid outdoorsman, passed away at 72. Remembered for his love of sports, hunting and fishing, he leaves behind cherished memories with family and friends.

Larry Seal
Larry Seal

Larry Seal, son of John “J.L.” Jr. and Evelyn Lee Rhodes Seal of Farmington, was born July 27, 1952, in Bonne Terre and departed his life Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at his home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 72 years.

He started as a salesman with Plaza Tire and later became a warehouse manager, which he was for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially his grandkids. He was always their biggest fan when it came to sports and loved watching from the stands.

Larry enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved sitting at the window watching deer in the back yard, holding up traffic to watch them prance across a field or sitting in a boat out on a lake on a nice sunny day.

Besides his parents, survivors include one son, Richard (Terrika) Seal of St. Louis; one daughter, Rochelle (Shawn) Jackson of Scott City; one sister, Lana Jeanne Seal of Farmington; one sister-in-law, Penny Seal of Farmington; five grandchildren, Greta, Garrett and Wyatt Seal and Korbin and Brynlee Jackson; and other relatives and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Dale Seal.

The family is honoring Larry’s wishes, and there will be no service.

Memorials may be made to Legacy Hospice, Missouri Department of Conservation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapels is assisting with arrangements.

