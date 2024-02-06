Larry Seal, son of John “J.L.” Jr. and Evelyn Lee Rhodes Seal of Farmington, was born July 27, 1952, in Bonne Terre and departed his life Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at his home in Cape Girardeau at the age of 72 years.

He started as a salesman with Plaza Tire and later became a warehouse manager, which he was for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially his grandkids. He was always their biggest fan when it came to sports and loved watching from the stands.

Larry enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved sitting at the window watching deer in the back yard, holding up traffic to watch them prance across a field or sitting in a boat out on a lake on a nice sunny day.

Besides his parents, survivors include one son, Richard (Terrika) Seal of St. Louis; one daughter, Rochelle (Shawn) Jackson of Scott City; one sister, Lana Jeanne Seal of Farmington; one sister-in-law, Penny Seal of Farmington; five grandchildren, Greta, Garrett and Wyatt Seal and Korbin and Brynlee Jackson; and other relatives and friends.