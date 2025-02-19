Larry Schloss

Larry Merlin Schloss, 75, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast after a brief fight with pancreatic cancer.

He was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Cape Girardeau, first child of Merlin Bernard and Genevieve Pauline Ponder Schloss.

He and Brenda Denise McDonald were married Aug. 17, 1974, in Cape Girardeau and celebrated their golden anniversary with friends and family in August 2024.

Larry was a 1967 graduate of Notre Dame High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Education in history and social studies from Southeast Missouri State University in 1971.

He was a renowned route salesman for Tipton Linen for more than 30 years, retiring in 2018. He previously worked for Colonial Bread as a route salesman for more than 10 years.

Larry was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Cathedral and a member of Knights of Columbus Council No. 1111.