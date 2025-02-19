Larry Schloss

Larry Merlin Schloss, 75, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast after a brief fight with pancreatic cancer.
He was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Cape Girardeau, first child of Merlin Bernard and Genevieve Pauline Ponder Schloss.
He and Brenda Denise McDonald were married Aug. 17, 1974, in Cape Girardeau and celebrated their golden anniversary with friends and family in August 2024.
Larry was a 1967 graduate of Notre Dame High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Education in history and social studies from Southeast Missouri State University in 1971.
He was a renowned route salesman for Tipton Linen for more than 30 years, retiring in 2018. He previously worked for Colonial Bread as a route salesman for more than 10 years.
Larry was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Cathedral and a member of Knights of Columbus Council No. 1111.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Schloss of Cape Girardeau; three daughters, Erin (Chris) Schloss of Ozark, Emily (Art) Goodin of Bloomfield and Caitlin (Jake) Culver of Cape Girardeau; brother, Steve Schloss of St. Louis; two sisters, Janet (Greg) Oller of Branson and Sandy (David) Hinkle of Cape Girardeau; eight grandchildren, Nolan Koehler, Jude Jaco, Charlotte Lynn, Scarlett Goodin, Arthur Goodin, Noah Goodin, Bryce Culver and Brody Culver; and great-grandchild, Jaelyn Jaco; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Carolyn Schloss; and brother-in-law, Rick McDonald.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m., with Knights of Columbus rosary immediately following.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Allan Saunders officiating. Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, St. Mary's Cathedral, Alzheimer's Association or the Red House Interpretive Center.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
