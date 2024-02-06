Larry Crutsinger Sr.

Larry John Crutsinger Sr., 76, of Oak Ridge died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Cody Fleenor will conduct the funeral at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
Military honors will be rendered at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.
