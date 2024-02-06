All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesDecember 19, 2024

Larry Crutsinger Sr.

Larry John Crutsinger Sr., 76, of Oak Ridge passed away on Dec. 18, 2024. Visitation is set for Dec. 22 at McCombs Funeral Home, with a funeral following. Military honors will be held Dec. 23.

story image illustation
story image illustation

Larry John Crutsinger Sr., 76, of Oak Ridge died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Cody Fleenor will conduct the funeral at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Military honors will be rendered at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Charlotte Wills
ObituariesDec. 18
Charlotte Wills
Koren Lincoln
ObituariesDec. 17
Koren Lincoln
Darlene Younce
ObituariesDec. 17
Darlene Younce
Juanita Bolen
ObituariesDec. 17
Juanita Bolen
Chryl Carter
ObituariesDec. 17
Chryl Carter
Jerry Childers
ObituariesDec. 17
Jerry Childers
Leanis Collier
ObituariesDec. 17
Leanis Collier
John Hall
ObituariesDec. 17
John Hall
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy