God called Kyle R. Best home to eternal peace Wednesday, March 19, 2025. He died in a tragic car accident in Warren County.

Kyle, 31, was born Sept. 9, 1993, in Cape Girardeau to Gail Best and Mark Morris.

He was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at Hanover Lutheran Church. He is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University.

Kyle was a Level 1 CrossFit trainer and avid weightlifter with a commitment to strength, endurance and skill.

He worked as a supervisor at Alcoa in Newburg, Indiana. He was proud to be a previous employee of Magnitude 7 Metals. He previously worked at Ford and Sons Funeral Home, and was a licensed funeral director at Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles.

Kyle’s greatest passion was being a dad to Kyson. That’s who he was. Always smiling and loving Kyson. He lived to spend time with his Kyson. He spent his last weekend proudly preparing Kyson for his first tee-ball season.