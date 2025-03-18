Kristi Birdwell

SPRINGFIELD — Kristi Michelle Birdwell, born June 13, 1982, in Cape Girardeau, was unexpectedly sent to her eternal home Friday, March 14, 2025, in Springfield.

She is survived by her husband, Justin Birdwell of Portageville. Justin and Kristi were married June 25, 2011. They had a love like no other and loved each other more than they loved themselves. Their bond was unbreakable, and it was obvious they were more than just husband and wife. They were best friends and soulmates.

Kristi was the beloved daughter of Robert and Alice Uhrhan of Chaffee.

She is also survived by her brother, Kevin Uhrhan, and his two children, Alexis and Austin Uhrhan; sister, Kathy Enderle, and her daughter, Hailey Enderle; mother- and father-in-law, Ricky and Brenda Birdwell; grandmother-in-law, Lela Phillips; sister and brother-in-law, Brandy (Jeremy) Burton, and their two children, Samuel and Jacob (Adyson) Burton; and daughter, Harper. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, best friends and cousins who loved her dearly.

Kristi is joined in Heaven with her paternal grandparents Anthony and Pauline Uhrhan; maternal grandparents, Clem and Syvilla Sobba; and her husband’s grandfather, Billy Joe Phillips.

After Kristi graduated from Chaffee High School in 2001, she went on to study speech and language communications at Missouri State University. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2005 and then with her master’s in 2007.