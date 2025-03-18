Kristi Birdwell

SPRINGFIELD — Kristi Michelle Birdwell, born June 13, 1982, in Cape Girardeau, was unexpectedly sent to her eternal home Friday, March 14, 2025, in Springfield.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Birdwell of Portageville. Justin and Kristi were married June 25, 2011. They had a love like no other and loved each other more than they loved themselves. Their bond was unbreakable, and it was obvious they were more than just husband and wife. They were best friends and soulmates.
Kristi was the beloved daughter of Robert and Alice Uhrhan of Chaffee.
She is also survived by her brother, Kevin Uhrhan, and his two children, Alexis and Austin Uhrhan; sister, Kathy Enderle, and her daughter, Hailey Enderle; mother- and father-in-law, Ricky and Brenda Birdwell; grandmother-in-law, Lela Phillips; sister and brother-in-law, Brandy (Jeremy) Burton, and their two children, Samuel and Jacob (Adyson) Burton; and daughter, Harper. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, best friends and cousins who loved her dearly.
Kristi is joined in Heaven with her paternal grandparents Anthony and Pauline Uhrhan; maternal grandparents, Clem and Syvilla Sobba; and her husband’s grandfather, Billy Joe Phillips.
After Kristi graduated from Chaffee High School in 2001, she went on to study speech and language communications at Missouri State University. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in 2005 and then with her master’s in 2007.
Since then, she worked in the Poplar Bluff School District (K-6, two years) and at Springfield schools (2009-present: Bowerman, Fremont and Cherokee schools). Her dedication, patience and passion for the children she worked with was unmatched. Outside of work, Kristi found joy in music, reading, attending concerts, the Kansas City Chiefs and spending time with friends/family, but most of all her adventures and travels with her treasured husband, Justin.
Kristi was a shining light in the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her journey on this Earth was one marked by love, loyalty, laughter, compassion and kindness. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of her husband, family, friends, coworkers and many more lives who were touched by her. Her family asks that you remember her not for the way her life ended, but for the way it was lived and for the profound impact it had on the lives of those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Those who knew Kristi will remember her for her captivating smile, infectious laughter, deep-rooted love for life and unwavering dedication to spreading love, laughter and kindness to everyone she encountered. To know her was to love her. She had a special gift for always making others smile and laugh, leaving a lasting impact on all who crossed her path.
The visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 21, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, with the Rev. Joseph Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
Romans 8:28: "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
