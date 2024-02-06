Koren Lincoln

Koren Buttry Lincoln of Marble Hill, formerly of Scopus, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at StoneBridge Senior Living at the age of 86.

She was born July 22, 1938, in Ojai, California, but moved to a farm in Scopus with her family as a child. It was there she met and fell in love with Gerald Lee Lincoln. The two were married May 26,1956, at Mount Zion Church near Scopus and together raised seven children.

She attended Lutesville High School and for years worked as a seamstress at the Marble Hill Hat Factory.

Koren was an outwardly reserved but deeply creative woman and artist, who always worked with what she had to make her surroundings beautiful for her and her large family. She was an accomplished gardener who grew gorgeous beds of flowers as well as vegetables. She and Gerald, who she loved dearly and missed terribly following his death, worked together to build ponds and features around their home that were enjoyed by all who visited.

She was also an avid and talented painter, and her work adorned almost every corner of her home, down to the doors of her kitchen cabinets. She could make anything a canvas and routinely turned things others might toss — from the blades of defunct ceiling fans to old tractor wheels — into art. She sold her work, particularly her Christmas crafts, at local fairs. Again, this was often a team effort with Gerald, who was enlisted to cut and carve the wood that became her canvas for untold numbers of painted crafts. Her house was a magical place at Christmas, and her homemade doughnuts were a Christmas Eve staple for years of family celebrations.

Her gardens attracted many birds, which she loved to watch, and she had a large collection of bird figurines, which were displayed alongside her own art in her home. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Dean Martin, and had a wonderful collection of vinyl records, even before that became cool again.