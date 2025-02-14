All sections
ObituariesFebruary 14, 2025

Kimberly Widner

Kimberly Mae Widner, 45, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at her home.

She was born July 12, 1979, in Modesto, California, to Wayne Edward and Philomena Kistle Burmester. She and Jesse Widner were married April 3, 2006, in Jackson.

Kimberly loved and took care of her children.

Survivors include her husband, Jesse Widner of Cape Girardeau; mother, Philomena Burmester of Cape Girardau; son, Austin Widner of Cape Girardeau; two daughters, Ainsley Widner and Elise Widner, both of Cape Girardeau; two brothers, Mark Burmester of Cape Girardeau and Eric Burmester of Lompoc, California; and a sister, Carey Moreno of Santa Maria, California.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her father and daughter.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial service will follow at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Barry Pfanstiel officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

