Kimberly Widner

Kimberly Mae Widner, 45, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at her home.

She was born July 12, 1979, in Modesto, California, to Wayne Edward and Philomena Kistle Burmester. She and Jesse Widner were married April 3, 2006, in Jackson.

Kimberly loved and took care of her children.

Survivors include her husband, Jesse Widner of Cape Girardeau; mother, Philomena Burmester of Cape Girardau; son, Austin Widner of Cape Girardeau; two daughters, Ainsley Widner and Elise Widner, both of Cape Girardeau; two brothers, Mark Burmester of Cape Girardeau and Eric Burmester of Lompoc, California; and a sister, Carey Moreno of Santa Maria, California.