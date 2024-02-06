All sections
February 10, 2025

Kimberly Widner

Kimberly Mae Widner, 45, of Cape Girardeau passed away Feb. 8, 2025. Visitation and memorial services will be held on February 18 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

Kimberly Mae Widner, 45, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. at her residence.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial service will be follow at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Barry Pfanstiel officiating.

