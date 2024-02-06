Kimberly Widner

Kimberly Mae Widner, 45, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. at her residence.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial service will be follow at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Barry Pfanstiel officiating.
