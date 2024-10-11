All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesOctober 11, 2024

Kimberly Phillips

Kimberly Phillips, 64, passed away Oct. 10 in Scott City. Known for her work as an interior designer and florist, she leaves behind family and friends who cherish her memory.

Kimberly Phillips
Kimberly Phillips

Kimberly Ann Phillips, 64, of Scott City died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at her home.

She was born April 16, 1960, in Cape Girardeau to Marjorie Ann Monroe Smith, who survives, and the late William Franklin Phillips.

Kimberly lived in Cape Girardeau and Scott City most of her life, and had worked as an interior designer and then also as a florist for Francine’s in downtown Cape Girardeau. She later worked at HAVCO Wood Products in Scott City.

She attended Church on the Rock at Sikeston.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Surviving in addition to her mother is her daughter, Kristy L. Babb-Richards; her grandchildren, Dylan Sides and Mariah Sides; her brother and sister-in- law, Jim and Sherry Phillips; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private family services will be held.

McMikle Funeral Home of Sikeston is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be share at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 13
Jim Menz
ObituariesOct. 11
Dana Waller
ObituariesOct. 11
Judy Meinz
ObituariesOct. 11
John James

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Steve Hodges
ObituariesOct. 11
Steve Hodges
Donald Kinder
ObituariesOct. 11
Donald Kinder
Lewis Ware
ObituariesOct. 10
Lewis Ware
Judy Meinz
ObituariesOct. 10
Judy Meinz
Sylvester Kirn
ObituariesOct. 10
Sylvester Kirn
William Minor
ObituariesOct. 10
William Minor
Kenneth Goetsch
ObituariesOct. 10
Kenneth Goetsch
David Cope
ObituariesOct. 10
David Cope
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy