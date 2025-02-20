All sections
Kiley Green

Kiley Green

Kiley Storm Wicker Green, 26, of Couerdalane, Idaho, passed away Feb. 1, 2025. Remembered for her adventurous spirit and love for animals, a celebration of life is set for March 1 in Delta.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – Kiley Storm Wicker Green, 26, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Kootenai Hospital in Coeur d'Alene. She was born June 12, 1998, in Cape Girardeau to Pete and Tracey Robertson Wicker.

She attended Delta High School and graduated in 2017. In October 2018, she married Gary Green III in Chaffee.

Kiley was a free spirit who wasn’t afraid to try new things and never wanted to pass up a stray animal.

She is survived by her parents, Pete (Christine Scherer) Wicker and Tracey (John Renicker) Wicker; grandparents, Anna (Joe) Wicker-Kinder and Jim Vavak; three sisters, Shyanne (Avery) Passley, Taylor Clark and Harley Wicker; one brother, Joshua Wicker; one aunt, Priscilla (Chris) Hornbuckle; one uncle, Freddie Wicker; two nieces, Temperance and Miley Clark; three nephews, Jude Passley, Roman Clark and Kash Green; and special friends, Dirrick and Alleigh Christensen.

Kiley was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Judy Vavak; great-grandparents, Bill and Mary Robertson; paternal grandfather, Fred Wicker; and one aunt, Mary Ann Hibdon.

A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at Delta Community Center in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local humane society in Kiley Green’s name.

Obituary is courtesy of Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel.

