Kerry Baugher Sr.

Kerry Lee Baugher Sr., 86, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at his home.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lindsey Cemetery in McClure, Illinois.
